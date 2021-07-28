Another Accident Reported at Construction Area on Hwy 35

2:49 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and MS Highway Patrol were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 35 South near the bridge construction area. No injuries were reported.

8:04 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a one-vehicle wreck on Highway 14 East near the county line. No injuries were reported.

8:48 a.m. – Attala County Deputies received reports of a vehicle stolen from a residence on Attala Road 1022.

1:17 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on Fairground Street when they received reports of a domestic disturbance.

2:40 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting that a tire came off a trailer and hit a car on Highway 12 West.

3:16 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to Cedar Street when they received reports of a disturbance at a residence.