Another arrest made in connection with June 19 gas station shooting

Another arrest has been made, in connection with last month’s shooting at a Kosciusko gas station.

Chief of Police Herbert Dew said 20-year-old Kahare Haynes was arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault.

Haynes was injured in that shooting and had to spend time in hospital to recover.

Officers arrested him after he was released.

He was taken to the Leake County Jail.

He has since made bond.

