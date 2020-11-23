Another Attala County Dollar General robbed at gunpoint

Another Dollar General in Attala County has been robbed at gunpoint.

Sheriff Tim Nail said the store in Ethel was robbed Sunday night.

According to investigators, two black males entered the store and held the cashier at gunpoint.

The two then made off with money from the register.

This is the 2nd Dollar General robbery in Attala County in a little over a week.

Sheriff Nail did not say whether or not the crimes are thought to be related.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be turned turned in to Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.

Information could result in a reward of up to $2500.00 and you can remain anonymous.