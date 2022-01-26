Another Child Dies From COVID

A tenth Mississippi child has died of COVID-19. The State Health Department doesn’t release any details about pediatric deaths including the exact age or home county. So far, one infant under one year of age has died along with two children between one and five, one child between six and ten and six youngsters in the 11-17 age group. The Health Department says all of those children were unvaccinated. Only seven per cent of Mississippi youngsters between 5 and 11 have had their shots and 37 per cent in the 12-17 age group have been vaccinated.