Another COVID Death Reported in Attala County

It’s not clear when it happened, but the death of another Attala County resident is being blamed on COVID-19. The State Health Department says the death was reported last week but it sometimes takes several months for death certificates to be reviewed. Attala County has now had 117 COVID deaths since the pandemic began more than two years ago. In its weekly update posted Monday, the Health Department is reporting 81 new COVID cases in Attala County, 106 in Neshoba County and 43 in Leake County.