HomeLocalAnother COVID Death Reported in Attala County

Another COVID Death Reported in Attala County

by

It’s not clear when it happened, but the death of another Attala County resident is being blamed on COVID-19.  The State Health Department says the death was reported last week but it sometimes takes several months for death certificates to be reviewed.  Attala County has now had 117 COVID deaths since the pandemic began more than two years ago.   In its weekly update posted Monday, the Health Department is reporting 81 new COVID cases in Attala County, 106 in Neshoba County and 43 in Leake County.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Burglary and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

One in Hospital After Three-Vehicle Crash in Attala

Sunday – Domestic On Attala Rd 1211

Roll-Over Crash, Disturbances, Reckless Drivers, and more in Attala on Friday

Thursday Disturbances in Attala

A Crash and Reports of Shots Fired in Attala