Another Freeze Warning Tonight

With freezing temperatures in some parts of Mississippi this morning, another freeze warning has been posted for tonight. And the National Weather Service says some locations could be a degree or two colder than they are this morning. The local area is included in the warnings. Despite the recent warm weather, this cold snap should come as no surprise. Over the years, the last freeze of the winter has occurred, on average, around March 15 across central Mississippi.
