HomeLocalAnother Freeze Warning Tonight

Another Freeze Warning Tonight

by

With freezing temperatures in some parts of Mississippi this morning, another freeze warning has been posted for tonight.  And the National Weather Service says some locations could be a degree or two colder than they are this morning.    The local area is included in the warnings.   Despite the recent warm weather, this cold snap should come as no surprise.  Over the years, the last freeze of the winter has occurred, on average, around March 15 across central Mississippi.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Sunday Storms Cause Damage Locally– Now Comes the Freeze

NWS: Record Breaking Cold for MS–“Extreme Threat” Locally

Winter Weather: MS Emergency Management Agency issues alert

Audio: Previewing Steve Azar’s Mockingbird Music Series show tonight in Kosciusko

Meredith to Speak at Ole Miss Commemoration Tonight

Local Heat Advisory Extended, Heat Warning for Parts of State