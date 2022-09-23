Another Monkeypox Case in a Local Public Health District

The State Health Department is now reporting a total of 71 cases of monkeypox in Mississippi, including a fourth case in Public Health District 3– made up of Attala and eight other counties. The Health Department doesn’t identify the specific counties where the cases have occurred. Public Health District 6, which includes Leake and Neshoba counties, is still reporting only one case of monkeypox.
