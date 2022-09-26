Another Monkeypox Case in Area Health District

A fifth case of monkeypox in the public health district which includes Attala County. The State Health Department isn’t saying which of the nine counties in the district is reporting that case. Statewide, there’ve been 79 cases of monkeypox.
