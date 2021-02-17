Another Significant Winter Storm Expected

Forecasters say Deep South towns already coated in ice could experience more travel problems and shutdowns as another blast of winter weather approaches.

The National Weather Service says northern sections of Mississippi and Louisiana may get another 2 inches of snow and ice through Thursday.

Travel difficulties could linger since low temperatures are predicted in the teens at night and highs only around freezing during the day until Friday.

Temperatures will warm to the east starting Wednesday from Alabama through the Carolinas, but not before thousands of students miss at least one day of school because of the cold and icy conditions.

Officials had to close sites administering vaccinations for COVID-19. (AP)