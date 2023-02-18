Another Week, Another Storm System

HomeLocalAnother Week, Another Storm System

The focus will be on Wednesday next week for what’s becoming a regular occurrence of severe weather in Mississippi.   The National Weather Service says it’s a little too early to say where the biggest threat will be but it’s already painting a large part of the state including much of the local area with a Level-2 “slight” risk.   Storms two weeks ago produced five tornadoes in Mississippi and this past week, there were at least three.

