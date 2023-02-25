HomeLocalAnother Windy Day on Monday

Another Windy Day on Monday

by

Gusty south winds ahead of a cold front will be an issue across Mississippi on Monday.   The National Weather Service says sustained winds of 20-25 miles an hour can be expected with gusts of 30-40 mph.

