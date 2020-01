Applications are now available for the 51st annual Natchez Trace Festival.

Vendors can apply for booths in arts, crafts, food, or the Moomba Kids area.

Applications are also available for the Miss Natchez Trace Festival pageant and the karaoke competition.

This year’s festival is planned for Saturday, April 25.

Call or visit the Kosciusko Attala Partnership office for more information.

Link: KAPartnership.org/Events