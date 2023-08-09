HomeAttalaApplications available now for 2023 – 2024 Mayor’s Youth Council

Applications available now for 2023 – 2024 Mayor’s Youth Council

Applications for the 2023-2024 Mayor’s Youth Council are now available at Kosciusko City Hall.

The mission of the Mayor’s youth council is to seek and develop young leaders. These individuals will exhibit excellence in character through punctuality, accountability and adherence to rules and regulations.

The Mayor’s Youth Council is open to any 9th – 12th grade student at Kosciusko High School. The council participants in community events, volunteer projects, board of aldermen meetings and city wide cleanup events.

Completed applications are due by Friday, Aug. 25 at 5:00 pm.

Call Kosciusko City Hall at 662-289-1226 for more information.

Click HERE to print off an application.

 

