Several local baseball and softball games scheduled for today (Thursday) have been cancelled or postponed due to weather.

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets home softball game against Neshoba Central scheduled has been cancelled.

Additionally, Ethel’s softball game against Sebastopol has been postponed. That game is a key district matchup so it will be rescheduled for a later date.

Kosciusko baseball’s district game against West Lauderdale has been rescheduled for Monday, April 10 at 7:00 pm.