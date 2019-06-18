Area high school sophomores attend Hugh O’brian Youth Leadership Seminar

Two local students recently attend the Hugh Hugh O’brian Youth Leadership Seminar.

Central Holmes Christian School students Lindsey Turner and Hayley Haffey represented the school as HOBY ambassadors at Millsaps College in Jackson.

Each spring, select area sophomores from public and private high schools convene at one of the 70 State Leadership Seminars across the country to recognize their leadership talents and apply them to becoming effective and ethical leaders.

Student participants take part in hands-on activities, meet leaders in their state, and explore their own personal leadership skills while learning how to lead others and make a positive impact in their community.

At the end of their seminars, HOBY Ambassadors are challenged to give back by serving at least 100 volunteer hours in their communities. Students who complete the Leadership for Service (L4S) Challenge within 12 months of their seminar are eligible for the HOBY L4S Challenge Award and the President’s Volunteer Service Award.

Following a motivational meeting with Dr. Albert Schweitzer during a trip to Africa in 1958, Actor Hugh O’Brian was inspired to establish Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY).

“One of the things Dr. Schweitzer said to me was that the most important thing in education was to teach young people to think for themselves,” O’Brian said. “From that inspiration, and with the support of others who believe in youth and the American dream, I started HOBY to seek out, recognize, and develop outstanding leadership potential among our nation’s youth.”

For further information on HOBY, visit www.hoby.org, “Like” Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HOBY and follow the organization on Twitter via @HOBY.