Closings announced due to severe weather

This is a list of area schools, businesses and services that will close early or operate on a shortened scheduled due to the severe weather system predicted to move through central MS this afternoon:
- Attala County Schools will let out at 1:00 pm.
- Kosciusko School District will let out at 1:00 pm.
- Leake County School District will let out at 1:00 pm.
- The Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club will be closed this afternoon.
- Kosciusko First United Methodist Church after School Care Program has been cancelled today.
We will continue to update this list throughout the day today.
Information on delays/closings can be emailed to breezy@boswellmedia.net or can called in at 662-289-1050.
