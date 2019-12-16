Closings announced due to severe weather

This is a list of area schools, businesses and services that will close early or operate on a shortened scheduled due to the severe weather system predicted to move through central MS this afternoon:

Attala County Schools will let out at 1:00 pm.

Kosciusko School District will let out at 1:00 pm.

Leake County School District will let out at 1:00 pm.

The Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club will be closed this afternoon.

Kosciusko First United Methodist Church after School Care Program has been cancelled today.

We will continue to update this list throughout the day today.

Information on delays/closings can be emailed to breezy@boswellmedia.net or can called in at 662-289-1050.

Continue to monitor Breezy 101 and Breezynews.com for the latest on this weather system.