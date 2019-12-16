Home » Local » Closings announced due to severe weather

Closings announced due to severe weather

Posted on

This is a list of area schools, businesses and services that will close early or operate on a shortened scheduled due to the severe weather system predicted to move through central MS this afternoon:

  • Attala County Schools will let out at 1:00 pm.
  • Kosciusko School District will let out at 1:00 pm.
  • Leake County School District will let out at 1:00 pm.
  • The Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club will be closed this afternoon.
  • Kosciusko First United Methodist Church after School Care Program has been cancelled today.

We will continue to update this list throughout the day today.

Information on delays/closings can be emailed to breezy@boswellmedia.net or can called in at 662-289-1050.

