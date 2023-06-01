Area softball players to participate in All-Star games this weekend

Three local softball players will participate in All-Star games this weekend.

Kosciusko’s Anna Grace Whitehead and Ethel’s Lizzy Rae Ellington will play in the Mississippi Association of Coaches Softball All-Star game.

Whitehead will play on the North team in the 4A/5A/6A/ game while Ellington will be on the South 1A/2A/3A/ squad.

Additionally, Kosciusko sophomore short stop Makynlee Dickerson will play in the MAC Rising Stars Futures Game.

The games will be played at Jones College Friday, June 2 – Saturday, June 3.

Visit www.mscoaches.com for more information.

—

Schedule of events