Area softball players to participate in All-Star games this weekend

Three local softball players will participate in All-Star games this weekend.

Kosciusko’s Anna Grace Whitehead and Ethel’s Lizzy Rae Ellington will play in the Mississippi Association of Coaches Softball All-Star game.

Whitehead will play on the North team in the 4A/5A/6A/ game while Ellington will be on the South 1A/2A/3A/ squad.

Additionally, Kosciusko sophomore short stop Makynlee Dickerson will play in the MAC Rising Stars Futures Game.

The games will be played at Jones College Friday, June 2 – Saturday, June 3.

Visit www.mscoaches.com for more information.

Schedule of events

  • Friday, June 2:
    • 4:00 PM- Rising Stars Game 1
    • 6:00 PM- Player Introductions & Presentation of State Championship plaques
    • 6:30 PM- 1A/2A/3A Junior All-Star Softball Game 1
    • 8:30 PM- 4A/5A/6A Junior All-Star Softball Game 1
  • Saturday, June 3:
    • 9:00 AM- Rising Stars Game 2
    • 11:00 AM- 1A/2A/3A Junior All-Star Game 2
    • 1:00 PM- 4A/5A/6A Junior All-Star Game 2

