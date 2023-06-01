Area softball players to participate in All-Star games this weekend

Three local softball players will participate in All-Star games this weekend.
Kosciusko’s Anna Grace Whitehead and Ethel’s Lizzy Rae Ellington will play in the Mississippi Association of Coaches Softball All-Star game.
Whitehead will play on the North team in the 4A/5A/6A/ game while Ellington will be on the South 1A/2A/3A/ squad.
Additionally, Kosciusko sophomore short stop Makynlee Dickerson will play in the MAC Rising Stars Futures Game.
The games will be played at Jones College Friday, June 2 – Saturday, June 3.
Visit www.mscoaches.com for more information.
Schedule of events
- Friday, June 2:
- 4:00 PM- Rising Stars Game 1
- 6:00 PM- Player Introductions & Presentation of State Championship plaques
- 6:30 PM- 1A/2A/3A Junior All-Star Softball Game 1
- 8:30 PM- 4A/5A/6A Junior All-Star Softball Game 1
- Saturday, June 3:
- 9:00 AM- Rising Stars Game 2
- 11:00 AM- 1A/2A/3A Junior All-Star Game 2
- 1:00 PM- 4A/5A/6A Junior All-Star Game 2