Area softball teams prepare for upcoming season

Kosciusko and Ethel have released their softball schedules for the upcoming season.
Both teams begin their 2022 campaigns this month.
Kosciusko is looking to defend its 2021 4A State Championship, while the Tigers are looking to improve on a 2021 season that saw the team make it to the 3rd round of the playoffs.
The two teams will face each other in a two-game series to kick off the month of March.
You can keep up with both teams by following their Twitter accounts: @WhippetSoftball and @TigerFastPitch.
Kosciusko 2022 Softball Schedule
Feb. 12 – Senatobia Tournament
Feb. 15 – Union
Feb. 17 – at Grenada
Feb. 22 – at Neshoba Central
Feb. 24 – at Starkville
Feb. 26 – Lewisburg
Feb. 28 – Lake
March 1 – Ethel
March 3 – at Ethel
March 5 – Enterprise (Newton County)
March 8 – Choctaw Central
March 10 – at West Lauderdale
March 12 – Ethel Tournament
March 18 – Spring Fling Tournament (Meridian)
March 21 – at Lake
March 22 – at NE Lauderdale
March 24 – Louisville
March 26 – Union Tournament
March 29 – at Leake Central
March 31 – Choctaw Central
April 2 – Senatobia (DH)
April 5 – NE Lauderdale
April 7 – West Lauderdale
April 12 – at Louisville
April 14 – Leake Central
April 19 – Union
Ethel 2022 Softball Schedule
Feb. 17 – at Leake Central
Feb. 22 – at Philadelphia
Feb. 25 – at Houston
Feb. 26 – Lewisburg
March 1 – at Kosciusko
March 3 – vs Kosciusko
March 4 – at East Webster
March 7 – at Choctaw County
March 10 – Leake County (DH)
March 11 – Ethel Tournament
March 12 – Ethel Tournament
March 14 – Nanih Waiya Tournament
March 15 – Eupora Tournament
March 18 – Spring Fling Tournament (Meridian)
March 22 – Sebastopol
March 26 – Union Tournament
March 29 – Noxapater
March 31 – French Camp
April 5 – McAdams (DH)
April 7 – at Sebastopol
April 11 – at Vardaman
April 14 – at Noxapater
April 15 – at South Pontotoc
April 18 – at Vardaman