Area softball teams prepare for upcoming season

Kosciusko and Ethel have released their softball schedules for the upcoming season.

Both teams begin their 2022 campaigns this month.

Kosciusko is looking to defend its 2021 4A State Championship, while the Tigers are looking to improve on a 2021 season that saw the team make it to the 3rd round of the playoffs.

The two teams will face each other in a two-game series to kick off the month of March.

You can keep up with both teams by following their Twitter accounts: @WhippetSoftball and @TigerFastPitch.

Kosciusko 2022 Softball Schedule

Feb. 12 – Senatobia Tournament

Feb. 15 – Union

Feb. 17 – at Grenada

Feb. 22 – at Neshoba Central

Feb. 24 – at Starkville

Feb. 26 – Lewisburg

Feb. 28 – Lake

March 1 – Ethel

March 3 – at Ethel

March 5 – Enterprise (Newton County)

March 8 – Choctaw Central

March 10 – at West Lauderdale

March 12 – Ethel Tournament

March 18 – Spring Fling Tournament (Meridian)

March 21 – at Lake

March 22 – at NE Lauderdale

March 24 – Louisville

March 26 – Union Tournament

March 29 – at Leake Central

March 31 – Choctaw Central

April 2 – Senatobia (DH)

April 5 – NE Lauderdale

April 7 – West Lauderdale

April 12 – at Louisville

April 14 – Leake Central

April 19 – Union

Ethel 2022 Softball Schedule

Feb. 17 – at Leake Central

Feb. 22 – at Philadelphia

Feb. 25 – at Houston

Feb. 26 – Lewisburg

March 1 – at Kosciusko

March 3 – vs Kosciusko

March 4 – at East Webster

March 7 – at Choctaw County

March 10 – Leake County (DH)

March 11 – Ethel Tournament

March 12 – Ethel Tournament

March 14 – Nanih Waiya Tournament

March 15 – Eupora Tournament

March 18 – Spring Fling Tournament (Meridian)

March 22 – Sebastopol

March 26 – Union Tournament

March 29 – Noxapater

March 31 – French Camp

April 5 – McAdams (DH)

April 7 – at Sebastopol

April 11 – at Vardaman

April 14 – at Noxapater

April 15 – at South Pontotoc

April 18 – at Vardaman