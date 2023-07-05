Argument Turned Shooting in Kosciusko Wednesday Morning

A man is behind bars today for shooting another man during an argument at Adams Tire & Services on North Natchez St. near Hwy 12 in Kosciusko.

Kosciusko Police Officers were dispatched to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala just after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 regarding a patient with a gunshot wound who had been dropped off there. Upon further investigation, officers learned of the altercation that occurred at Adams Tire & Services.

Kosciusko Police Department Investigator, Greg Collins says, “During the argument, a black male subject was shot in the left bicep. He was later transported by helicopter to a hospital in Jackson.” The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

Officers arrested Gary Glade, a 58-year-old black male of Kosciusko, at his residence on Hwy 12. Glade has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.