Armed Robbery and More in Attala and Leake Arrests

JOSHUA A BRUNT, 30, of Kosciusko, Trespassing, KPD. Bond $494.25.

MICHAEL L BRYANT, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

KEYOSHA COMBY, 29, of Walnut Grove, Public Drunk, Open Container, CPD. Bond $239.25, $389.25.

DEWAYNE E CONEY, 50, of Columbus, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.

TONY R HARRINGTON, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, ACSO. Bond N/A.

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 31, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $239.25, $339.25.

ASHLEY M JOHNSON, 36, of Kosciusko, Armed Robbery, ACSO. Bond $25,000.

CHAD D JOHNSON, 31, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

DRACO JOHNSON, 47, of Walnut Grove, False ID X 2, Warrant, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $2,000 X 2, $1,000, $500.

LANESHIA S KIMBLE, 26, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $0.

KAYLA M KIRKLAND, 32, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $0.

ANDY LANDINGHAM, 40, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant X 2, LCSO. Bond $1,000 X 2.

DANIEL B LANGFORD, 32, of Clinton, Public Drunk, KPD. Bond $500.

GUS L LUCKETT, 43, of Canton, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $500, $500.