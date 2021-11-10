Home » Attala » Armed Robbery and Multiple Aggravated Assault Charges in Leake and Attala

Armed Robbery and Multiple Aggravated Assault Charges in Leake and Attala

Posted on

ELMO FERGUSON, 55, of McCool, Felony Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Warrant, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $5,000.

 

STEVEN D GEORGE, 40, of Morton, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets, No License, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.

 

BLAKE GIPSON, 20, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

RONNIE B HILL, 39, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $75,000.

 

MAYNIE R HOLMES, 28, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $50,000.

 

MARCUS HUFFMAN, 31, of Carthage, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault Using a Deadly Weapon, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Public Drunk, Profanity in Public Place, CPD.  Bond $60,000 $40,000, $399.25, $239.25, $239.25.

 

JESUS IBARRA, 36, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, Speeding, No License, No Insurance, NTPR.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0, $0.

 

SAMMIE L KIRKLIN, 20, of Lexington, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, KPD.  Bond $150,000.

 

COY W KITCHENS, 28, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct, Hold – Detainer for MDOC.  Bond $500, N/A.

 

DEMETRIS O LANDINGHAM, 28, of Kosciusko, DUI – Test Refusal, KPD.  Bond $2,100.

 

ANSON J LEPARD, 48, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

LINDA LEWIS, 39, of Forest, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

