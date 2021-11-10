Armed Robbery and Multiple Aggravated Assault Charges in Leake and Attala

ELMO FERGUSON, 55, of McCool, Felony Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Warrant, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000.

STEVEN D GEORGE, 40, of Morton, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets, No License, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.

BLAKE GIPSON, 20, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct, LCSO. Bond $500.

RONNIE B HILL, 39, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $75,000.

MAYNIE R HOLMES, 28, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $50,000.

MARCUS HUFFMAN, 31, of Carthage, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault Using a Deadly Weapon, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Public Drunk, Profanity in Public Place, CPD. Bond $60,000 $40,000, $399.25, $239.25, $239.25.

JESUS IBARRA, 36, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, Speeding, No License, No Insurance, NTPR. Bond $0, $0, $0, $0, $0.

SAMMIE L KIRKLIN, 20, of Lexington, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, KPD. Bond $150,000.

COY W KITCHENS, 28, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct, Hold – Detainer for MDOC. Bond $500, N/A.

DEMETRIS O LANDINGHAM, 28, of Kosciusko, DUI – Test Refusal, KPD. Bond $2,100.

ANSON J LEPARD, 48, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

LINDA LEWIS, 39, of Forest, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.