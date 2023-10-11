Armed Robbery at Sallis Dollar General – Help identify the suspects

HomeAttalaArmed Robbery at Sallis Dollar General – Help identify the suspects

Dollar General located on Highway 12 West in Sallis was robbed at gunpoint just after 10:30 a.m. today, Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

The suspects (pictured) left headed in the direction of Durant in a light colored Hyundai 4 door sedan with no license plate.  They are considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects.  If you have any information regarding this incident you are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 662-289-5556.

