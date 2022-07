At approximately 10:08 p.m. on Monday July 25th, Attala County Deputies were dispatched to Dollar General in Sallis when employees called to report that the store had been robbed.

The robber went to the store at closing time carrying a handgun. The suspect appeared to be a black male wearing all black, a skull cap, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.