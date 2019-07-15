armed robbery, felony DUI and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Dana H Alford, 34, 555 Hannah Road, Carthage, disturbing the peace, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jamarion K Cook, 22, 1962 Laurel Hill Road, Carthage, possession of paraphernalia, failure to comply, Carthage PD

Brzezinskir Henderson, 20, 400 Franklin Street, Carthage, aggravated assault, armed robbery, public indecency, Carthage PD

Joseph B Jones, 33, 1580 Smith Road, Walnut Grove, open container, failure to signal, driving with a suspended license, CAPIAS – felony driving under the influence (DUI) 4th offense, warrant, Carthage PD

Pamela Salers, 38, 1270 Hwy 25 N, Carthage, domestic violence – simple assault, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Pete T Walker, 35, 210 Sanders Lane Road, Carthage, disturbing the peace, Walnut Grove PD

Larry L Winters, 34, 113 Aponaug Road, Kosciusko, contempt, Kosciusko PD

Clifton L Killpacher, 43, 309 East Mclemore, Memphis, TN, no insurance, switched tag, no drivers license, Kosciusko PD

Desmond Zollicoffer, 52, 5184 Attala Road Hwy 43 S, Kosciusko, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, Carthage PD

Alvaro F Baltazar, 36, 280 Butane Road, Morton, hold for ICE, reckless driving, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st refusal, no license, no insurance, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)