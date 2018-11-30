Home » Local » Armed robbery suspects still on the run in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police responded to an armed robbery Tuesday night at dollar tree on Lewis Avenue.

With the suspects escaped, local retailers want to remind shoppers safety is a top priority.

“it’s disconcerting, especially at this time of the year for something like that to happen, but i do want to encourage our customers that we want you to have a safe experience and we want your retail shopping experience with Kademi to be a safe one,” says Kademi owner Dawn Lea Chalmers.

Chalmers says having an established plan and knowing what to do in case of a robbery is a good idea.

“We are prepared and luckily my girls are smart and know what to expect and to be aware of who’s in the store and also we have a wonderful police department that is just right around the corner and they have been so helpful.”

Other retailers are on high alert but say they are prepared.

“We’re in a well-lit area. We’re downtown in the square. Most of all the other stores are open. It’s well-lit and we’ve never had any issues on the square,” says Tony Alexander of Steve’s on the Square.

The suspects are described as two black males- late teens to early 20’s. No one was harmed, but cash was stolen.

