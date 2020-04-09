Arrests and accidents down in Attala County as more people stay inside due to coronavirus pandemic

As the world takes on the coronavirus pandemic, local authorities are reporting that it has had at least one positive effect: arrests and accidents are down.

The reduction in crime and accidents comes as for people are staying home and not getting out due to social distancing guidelines and Gov. Tate Reeves’ shelter-in-place order.

Reports sent to Boswell Media from Attala, Leake, and Neshoba counties have seen a significant drop in the number of arrests.

“For the most part, people are doing what they are supposed to be doing,” said Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew.

Dew said his officers reported that there seems to be a lot less traffic in Kosciusko since the order went into place Friday, April 3.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said it seems to be the same in the county.

“We’re seeing a lot less traffic on the roads and a lot less call volume,” said Nail.”

Nail also said that traffic accidents are down as more and more people are staying off the roads.

Larger cities such as New York and Atlanta have all reported a reduction in crime since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mississippi’s shelter-in-place order remains in effect through Monday, April 20.

“Everything is appearing to be working so far,” said Nail. “People just need to take this next week and half seriously and let’s try to get through this.”