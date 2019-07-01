arson, DUI and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Reuben K Williams, 46, 106 Rising Sun Circle, Greenwood, no insurance, suspended drivers license, Kosciusko PD

Johnathan A Cabaniss, 21, 6279 Attala Road 2247, Kosciusko, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, careless driving, no drivers license, Kosciusko PD

Sue A Collins, 42, 13644 Hwy 12, Kosciusko, accessory after the fact, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Christopher Groves, 32, 1609 Laurel Hill Road, Carthage, disturbing the peace, Carthage PD

Reginald S Hill, 22, 3601 Attala Road 3003, West, felony grand larceny, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Ar-Riquez A Kern, 29, 102 Westwood Drive, Kosciusko, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving under the influence (DUI) other, driving with a suspended license, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Drucilla M McKee, 27, 4102 Old Salem Road, Walnut Grove, arson – 1st degree, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, LCSO, Walnut Grove PD

Arthur T Newell, 35, 608 Gilliland Street, Kosciusko, aggravated assault-domestic violence, Kosciusko PD

Dorryl N Sims, 53, 3488 Attala Road, Kosciusko, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, speeding, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal, MHP

Demichael D Triplett, 25, 702 North Pearl Street, Carthage, possession of a controlled substance, improper equipment, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)