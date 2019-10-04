Arson, DUI and other recent arrests

On 9-30-2019, Robin Willis, a 49-year-old white female, was arrested for public drunk. (Scott Chunn).

On 9-29-2019, Claude Simmons, a 66-year-old black male, was arrested for public drunk (Darrin Fleming).

On 9-28-2019, Glen Nelson, a 69-year-old white male, was arrested for felony malicious mischief. (Jimmy Nunn).

On 9-26-2019, Derrik Floyd, a 49-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI-2nd offense, suspended license, and no proof of insurance (Nick Cox).

On 9-24-2019, Charles Smith, a 57-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine (Jimmy Nunn).

On 9-21-2019, Christopher Martin, a 50-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI (MHP).

On 9-17-2019, Willie Keys, a 38-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI-4th offense (Hugh Curry).

On 9-15-2019, Juan Simpson, a 25-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of firearm by a felon. (Greg Culpepper).

On 9-14-2019, Carl Houston, a 49-year-old black male, was arrested for arson – 3rd degree. (Nick Cox).

On 9-11-2019, Milton McGee, a 44-year-old black male, was arrested on bench warrant (Zelie Shaw).

On 9-11-2019, Jim Moore, a 52-year-old white male, was arrested for domestic violence simple assault causing bodily fear/to create fear.

On 9-11-2019, James Larabel, a 35-year-old white male, was arrested on a bench warrant (Mark Hill.)

On 9-11-2019, Cedric Thompson, a 40-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm (Mark Hill).

On 9-10-2019, Charles Oakes, a 20-year-old black male, was arrested on a DHS incarceration order.

On 9-9-2019, Lemarcus Lattimore, a 26-year-old black male, was arrested for sexual battery (Zelie Shaw).

On 9-8-2019, Eric Dewitt, was arrested for DUI, no driver’s license, and no insurance. (Scott Chunn).

On 9-7-2019, Quincy Brown, a 22-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of meth. (Scott Chunn).

On 9-9-2019, George Evans, a 47-year-old black male, was arrested for cyber stalking/email threats and harassment. (Zelie Shaw).

On 9-6-2019, Terry Pettit, a 57-year-old white male, was arrested for failure to comply and seat belt violation (MHP).

On 9-4-2019, Jamey Hutchison, a 31-year-old white male, was arrested for grand larceny (Jimmy Nunn).

On 9-4-2019, Cornelius Jones was arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, suspend license, and speeding (MHP).

On 9-3-2019, Tyler Steele, a 22-year-old black male, was arrested for simple assault, malcious mischief, disturbing the peace (Scott Chunn).

On 9-2-2019, Joshua Dickerson, a 40-year-old white male, was arrested for DUI – 2nd offesne (Scott Chunn).

On 9-1-2019, Jeremy Little, a 29-year-old black male, was arrested for sexual assault (Jimmy Nunn).

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made Attala County Sheriff’s Office.