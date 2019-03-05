Home » Local » Art contest announced to help design Natchez Trace Festival logo

An art contest has been announced for artists to help design the logo for the 50th annual Natchez Trace Festival.

The winning design will be used for the official logo and t-shirt.

Artwork must be no more than four colors and must by at least 11×14 in size.

The winner will be selected by the 2019 Natchez Trace Festival Committee.

All entries must be turned in to the Kosciusko Attala Partnership by March 5.

The 50th annual Natchez Trace Festival will be held in downtown Kosciusko on Saturday, April 27.

For more information, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.

