Happening today: Artist to be speaker at teen library program

A Mississippi artist will be featured at the next Summer Library Program from the Attala County Library.

Artist Chuck Galey will put on a graphic novel workshop Thursday, June 16.

“I had everything I needed growing up in a small farm town in the Mississippi Delta; a pencil, a piece of paper and a long-winded Baptist preacher.” He has illustrated over seventy educational books and seventeen children’s picture books, one that he authored.

When he is not working on books in his studio in Jackson, he is presenting exciting school programs that inspire and astonish students. His programs, listed on the Mississippi Arts Commission’s Teaching Artist Roster, encourage them to be creative in their reading, writing and art. In keeping with his love of literature and art, he also reviews children’s picture books for Parents & Kids Magazine.

For additional information about Chuck’s programs, visit his website: www.chuckgaley.com.

The event will begin at 2:00 pm at the Attala County Library.