Arts Foundation of Kosciusko to hold L.V. Hull Legacy Center community event this weekend

The Arts Foundation of Kosciusko will host a community event this weekend in celebration of the future L.V. Hull Legacy Center, including: family arts workshops led by Adrienne Brown-David and Yolande van Heerden and remarks from project leaders.

The event is planned for Saturday, Oct. 14 from noon – 3:00 pm at 105 Allen St in Kosciusko.

Food and refreshments will be provided by Amazing Grace BBQ.

Those wanting to attend should park at Kosciusko Junior High School. A shuttle will be provided to the location on Allen Street.

Additionally, there will be an evening work-in-progress screening of “Love is a Sensation,” a one-hour documentary film about Hull by Yaphet Smith.

Time and location for that event are to be determined.



ABOUT THE L.V. HULL LEGACY CENTER

L.V. Hull (1942–2008) was an irrepressible artist who spent decades transforming her home in Kosciusko, Mississippi, into a creative wonderland that attracted visitors from around the world. Much of her artwork and personal belongings were saved after her death and recently conserved by the Kohler Foundation. The collection was then gifted to a new steward organization, the Arts Foundation of Kosciusko. The Arts Foundation, in partnership with the Estate of L.V. Hull and the Keysmith Foundation, is developing a new arts campus in Kosciusko called the L.V. Hull Legacy Center. The Center will host rotating exhibitions and offer free community programming. The Legacy Center campus will also include Hull’s original home, the L.V. Hull Home & Studio, which is currently stewarded by the Keysmith Foundation. The home was recently named to the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s list of the 11 Most Endangered Historic Places in the United States.

ABOUT THE ARTS FOUNDATION OF KOSCIUSKO

The Arts Foundation of Kosciusko, Inc. (AFK) is a diverse group of local leaders dedicated to preserving and activating the legacy of artist L.V. Hull.