As Damage Cleanup Continues, More Flooding is Possible

Forecasters don’t think the heavy rain will be as widespread in Mississippi today but there’s still a risk of more flooding in areas hit hardest by yesterday’s downpours.   Leake and Neshoba counties are back under a flood watch after several locations received at least seven inches of rain over a 72-hour period.   Homes were flooded in Carthage and in the Sunrise and Wiggins communities.  Sections of roads were washed out.  And rivers are rising with flood warnings issued for the Pearl above Philadelphia, at Edinburg and near Carthage, Tuscolameta Creek at Walnut Grove and the Yockanookany River near Ofahoma.

