As Gas Prices Climb, How About An Electric Car?

The average price for gas in Mississippi is now less than a nickel away from an all-time high.   AAA says we’ve seen an increase of seven cents statewide since yesterday, now at $3.92.    The auto club says the average price in Neshoba County is up 8 cents to $3.89.  Leake County has seen an average increase of more than 7 cents to $3.94.  And in Attala County, the average price has climbed above $3.98, up almost five cents in the last 24 hours.

So maybe it’s time to consider an electric car.  EV Mississippi is a non-profit group which advocates for electric and hybrid vehicles.  Its president, Josh Hazel, says with pump prices this high, the cost of fueling a gas-burning car is four times as high as the expense of fully charging an electric vehicle at home.  And he expects more Mississippians to consider making the switch.  As more do so, he says the state will need to need to improve its electric vehicle infrastructure to add more public charging stations.

