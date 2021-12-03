As Gas Prices Fall, Attala County Beats The State Average

An auto club survey says Mississippi has seen a two and a half cent drop in its average gas price in the past week. AAA says the typical driver across the state is paying a little more than $3.02 for a gallon of unleaded. But in Attala County, the average price is about a penny less, while AAA says in Leake County, gas costs four cents more than the state average– and in Neshoba County, it’s about a nickel more. Again, these are averages across the counties and prices at individual stations will vary. The auto club says Mississippi’s average price is the fifth-lowest in the country, behind Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri. For much of this year, we had the nation’s cheapest gas. Even though the statewide average is hovering above the $3 mark, two dozen counties have an average price below three bucks. While gas in Arkansas is less expensive, AAA says in Tennessee it averages about five cents more than in Mississippi, in Louisiana it’s seven cents higher and in Alabama gas sells for about nine cents more, on average.