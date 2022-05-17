As Gas Prices Spike, Attala Is Near The Top

HomeLocalAs Gas Prices Spike, Attala Is Near The Top

Two weeks ago, Attala County had the third-highest gas prices in Mississippi.  Now, there’s only one county with a higher average price.  AAA says a 25-cent increase since Monday has pushed Attala County’s average price to $4.30, with Claiborne County now the only place in the state where gas is more expensive.  The auto club says gas is up a nickel in Leake County where it’s now averaging $4.18.   In Neshoba County, the average price has also climbed about five cents to $4.13.

