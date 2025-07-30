Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Felony DUI in Leake and Attala

Big Deals!
SCOTT W BRANTLEY, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

JIMASRICK L DIXON, 41, of Meridian, Hold for Other County, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, False ID, KPD.  Bond N/A, $1,200, $1,300.

SHANIKA GRAY, 42, of Carthage, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, CPD.  Bond $1,639.25.

JEREMY HARRIS, 21, of Madison, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD.  Bond $5,000, $1,400.

AKARION L JOHNSON, 19, of West, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, Careless Driving, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

ANTHONY D LOPEZ-VASQUEZ, 18, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Hold for ICS, CPD.  Bond $239.25, N/A.

RAYMOND MCMILLAN, 68, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, PPD.  Bond N/A.

WESLEY A NORRIS, 41, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Reckless Driving, Open Container, CPD.  Bond $45,000, $248, $389.25.

JUSTIN I PHILLIPS, 44, of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

BRAXTON SAVELL, 18, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Improper Lane Usage, Giving or Selling Alcohol to a Minor, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

BOBBY TOWNSEND, 28, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500.

PHILIP L WOODLING, 33, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

