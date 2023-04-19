HomeAttalaAssault and Domestic Violence Charges in Attala and Leake

Assault and Domestic Violence Charges in Attala and Leake

GUICE L ATKINSON, 29, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

KENDRICK R CARTER, 40, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

STANLEY L CHAMBLEE, 43, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

TORI CHIPLEY, 23, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

DONNIE CLEMONS, 28, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

DEMETRIUS L CROSS, 47, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, WGPD.  Bond $0.

 

JEREMY D GAMLIN, 33, of Kosciusko, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

JAMARI F GREEN, 27, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Open Container, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond N/A, N/A, $389.25, $889.25.

 

HANNA K GRIFFIN, 24, of Braxton, Felony Hold for Other County – Leake County Justice Court, Felony Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

