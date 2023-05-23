Assault and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 5-20-2023, Michael Moses, a 38 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for No Drivers License on North Wells Street by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 5-17-2023, Steven Hutchison, a 28 year old w/m from Carthage was arrested for Simple Assault with the Assistance of the Leake County Sheriffs Office.

On 5-16-2023, Jermel Ball, a 24 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on Tipton Street by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

On 5-15-2023, Devonte Zollicoffer, a 28 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance and Contempt of Court by Lt. Michael Jones

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.