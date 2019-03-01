Assault, burglary, and other recent arrests

On 2-22-2019, Travis Love, a 31-year-old black male, was arrested for trespassing warrants for simple assault.

On 2-22-2019, Ron Denton Jr., a 22-year-old black male, was arrested and sentenced to serve 20 days for a drug court violation.

On 2-20-2019, Tiffany Barr, a 34-year-old white female, was arrested for grand larceny.

On 2-20-2019, Daniel McKneer, a 34-year-old white male, was arrested for grand larceny.

On 2-18-2019, Lemarcus Lattimore, a 26-year-old black male, was arrested for rape and statutory rape.

On 2-17-2019, Claude Simmons, a 65-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI.

On 2-17-2019, Bryan Schembre, a 38-year-old white male, was arrested on for burglary of a dwelling/house.

On 2-16-2019, Thomas Coffey, a 50-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI (2nd offense), disorderly conduct, obstructing traffic, and no driver’s license.

On 2-13-2019, Erica Perteet, a 31-year-old black male, was arrested for a violation of school attendance law.

On 2-13-2019, Brenda Embry, a 45-year-old black female, was arrested for violation of school attendance law.

On 2-12-2019, Josh Stroud, a 37-year-old white male, was arrested for petit larceny and trespassing.

On 2-12-2019, a 30-year-old black male, was arrested for shoplifting.

On 2-11-2019, Jerome Gentry, a 56-year-old black male, was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender.

On 2-11-2019, Phil Robinson, a 53-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia.

On 2-9-2019, Fredrick Hill, a 42-year-old black male, was arrested on a hold for chancery court.

On 2-8-2019, Michael Moudy, a 41-year-old white male, was arrested for simple assault causing bodily injury.

On 2-8-2019, Henry Hannah, a 48-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI (2nd offense), possession of marijuana in a vehicle, and no driver’s license.

On 2-3-2019, Stacey Sims, a 46-year-old white male, was arrested for trespassing.

On 2-5-2019, Daniel Harvey, a 35-year-old black male, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident.

On 1-31-2019, Tammy Berry, a 19-year-old white female, was arrested for DUI, leaving the scene, and no insurance.

On 1-31-2019, Henry Boatman, a 66-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI and no insurance.

On 1-30-2019, Clay Smith, a 38-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI, driving with a suspended license, and no insurance.

On 1-29-2019, Levon Halderman, a 37-year-old white female, was arrested for trespassing.

On 1-29-2019, Kendu Shields, a 29-year-old black male, was arrested for trespassing.

On 1-28-2019, Cornelius Day, a 45-year-old black male, was arrested for simple assault – domestic violence.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made Attala County Sheriff’s Office.