Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala

SHERMONIA TATE, 42, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CHARLIE S THRASHER, 33, of Ethel, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, KPD. Bond $20,000.

KYLE TOWNSEND, 42, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

RICKY D VEASLEY, 28, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, KPD. Bond $1,200.

JAMES WALKER, 24, of Canton, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, Speeding, CPD. Bond $1,331, $478, $418, $424.25, $228.

MARKEVIOUOS R WASHINGTON, 18, of Carthage, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, CPD. Bond $1,639.25, $500.

JAQUAN WINGO, 23, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CHARMAINE R WINTERS, 35, of Weir, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

JIMMY YOUNG, 40, of Carthage, Felony Court Order – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.