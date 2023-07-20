HomeAttalaAssault on Police, Attempted Murder, and Multiple Domestic Violence Arrests in Leake and Attala

Assault on Police, Attempted Murder, and Multiple Domestic Violence Arrests in Leake and Attala

GERROD D ERVING, 43, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, KPD.  Bond $25,000, $1,300.

 

NADIA EVANS, 22, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $398.75.

 

CANDACE GATES, 30, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $3,100.

 

FRANK GOULD, 41, of Tchula, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, ACSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

BONARD JOHNSON, 59, of Canton, DUI – 2nd, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Tag, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $478, $218.

 

CALVIN J LUCKETT, 19, of Carthage, Attempted Murder, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

CHARLES M MOONEY, 47, of Carthage, Willful or Malicious Trespass, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond  $500, $3,000.

 

MELISSA A MOORE, 43, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

MELVIN MOORE, 43, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

 

CALVIN M MORRIS, 40, of Carthage, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Malicious Mischief, Willful or Malicious Trespass, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Public Drunk, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500.

