Assault, Shoplifting, and Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

BOBBY R NASH, 58, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, KPD. Bond $1,200.

WENDY L NIXON, 38, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

ROBERT T NORWOOD, 51, of Kosciusko, Trespass, KPD. Bond $0.

MARIO A NUNEZ, 29, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

BILLY ODOM, 49, of Ethel, Trespass, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

MICHAEL D ROUNDTREE, 34, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $0.

ADRIAN L SHARKEY, 31, Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest, Sex Offender – Failure to Register, Contempt of Court, Hold – Detainer for ACSO, KPD. Bond $1,800, $1,000, $5,000, $0, N/A.

FREDRICK D SMITH, 39, of Walnut Grove, Trespass, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $2,000.

THOMAS S STRICKLAND, 46, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

JIMMY C VARELA, 29, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $1,000.

BENJAMIN J VIVIANS, 42, of Lena, Felony Court Order, LCSO. Bond N/A.

NYJALIK F WARE, 26, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $0.