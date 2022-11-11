HomeLocalAssault, trespassing and other recent arrests

Assault, trespassing and other recent arrests

 

On 11-9-2022, Lauren Love, a 41 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Simple Assault and Possession of Controlled Substance on Monroe Street by Officer Jarvis Latiker.

On 11-8-2022, Richard Williams, a 44 year old b/m from West, was arrested for Trespassing on Highway 12 West by Officer Jarvis Latiker.

On 11-7-2022, Jason McBride, a 42 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence on Clark Road by Captain James Ward.

On 11-4-2022, Curtis Bradford, a 49 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for No Drivers License, Expired Tag, and No Insurance on North Wells Street by Captain Tommy Clark.

On 11-4-2022, Davis Thomas, a 40 year old b/m from Brookhaven, was arrested for Public Drunk on Highway 35 South by Officer Matthew Griffin.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Articles

Fentanyl-Laced Counterfeit Pills – Kosciusko Police Department Warns Public

Halloween Night Crash in Philadelphia – 1 person deceased and 1 booked for DUI, Manslaughter

Trespassing and Disturbance Calls in Attala Today

Malicious Mischief and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake

Felony Child Abuse and Prison Contraband Arrests in Attala and Leake

DUI Child Endangerment, Domestic Violence, and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake