Assault, trespassing and other recent arrests

On 11-9-2022, Lauren Love, a 41 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Simple Assault and Possession of Controlled Substance on Monroe Street by Officer Jarvis Latiker.

On 11-8-2022, Richard Williams, a 44 year old b/m from West, was arrested for Trespassing on Highway 12 West by Officer Jarvis Latiker.

On 11-7-2022, Jason McBride, a 42 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence on Clark Road by Captain James Ward.

On 11-4-2022, Curtis Bradford, a 49 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for No Drivers License, Expired Tag, and No Insurance on North Wells Street by Captain Tommy Clark.

On 11-4-2022, Davis Thomas, a 40 year old b/m from Brookhaven, was arrested for Public Drunk on Highway 35 South by Officer Matthew Griffin.