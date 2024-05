Athletic honors handed out at 2nd annual Whippy Awards

The best in Kosciusko Whippets’ sports from the 2023 – 2024 season were honored Monday night at the 2nd annual Whippet ESPYs.

Athletes from all 17 Kosciusko athletics programs were honored at the awards ceremony held at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center.

See below for a complete list of award winners.

Archery



TOP ARCHER – Gabe Milner

CO-MOST RELIABLE ARCHER – John Kyle Beckham

CO-MOST RELIABLE ARCHER – Hannah Beckham

MOST IMPROVED ARCHER – Emma Griffin

Baseball

PITCHER OF THE YEAR – Bailey Powers

DEFENSIVE MVP – Barrett Kuhn

OFFENSIVE MVP – Holden McGee

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – Bennie Powell

GOLDEN SPIKE AWARD – Andrew Mancell

WHIPPET AWARD – Reggie Carter

MOST IMPROVED AWARD – Aidan Howard

REGION 3-4A MVP: Bennie Powell

3-4A All-District First Team:

Bennie Powell – OF

Bailey Powers – P

Andrew Mancell – OF

Barrett Kuhn – C

3-4A All-District Second Team:

Braxton Smith – P

Holden McGee – 2B

Aidan Howard – UTL

Jon Wyatt Ruscoe – OF

Boys Basketball

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Andrew Mancell

MOST IMPROVED – Caiden Wade

MOST IMPROVED – Ryan Tillman

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Jaybre Pierce

MOST VERSATILE – Jeremi Wilkes

WHIPPET AWARD – Kedrick Woodard

6TH MAN AWARD – Amarion Riley

Region 3-4A MVP 2023-2024: Andrew Mancell

All-District 3-4A:

Cory Guyton Jr.

Jaybre Pierce

Ryan Tillman

Tyran Mosley

Andrew Mancell

Girls Basketball

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Rozlyn Fuller

WHIPPET AWARD – Shelby Trussell

WHIPPET AWARD – Kaniziya Floyd

LEADERSHIP AWARD – Brianna Smith

LEADERSHIP AWARD – Janiah Roby

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER – Jakalay Boyd

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER – Kaleysha Miller

District 3-4A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Haley Olive

All-District 3-4A – Rozlyn Fuller

All-District 3-4A – Haley Olive

All-District 3-4A – Kaleysha Miller

Cheerleader

MOST IMPROVED CHEERLEADER – Lindsay Blaine

LOUD AND PROUD – Jinger Meadows

BEST ALL-AROUND CHEERLEADER – Kelly Goss

MOST VALUABLE – Raven Pernell

SPOTTER AWARD – Akeelah Hunt

THE HEART OF A WHIPPET AWARD – Haley Olive

Cross County

GIRLS MOST IMPROVED – Klara Tran

BOYS MOST IMPROVED – Ezra Keeton

BOYS TOP RUNNER – Cole Wilson

GIRLS TOP RUNNER – Klara Tran

ESPORTS

K.O. AWARD – Ezra Frazure

MADDEN AWARD – Corey Fuller

NEED FOR SPEED AWARD – Alonso Bocanegra

MOST IMPROVED – Cameron Smith

Football

WHIPPET AWARD – William Rankin

OFFENSIVE MVP – Caden Greer

DEFENSIVE MVP – Reggie Carter

HOG AWARD – Corey Fuller

SCOUT TEAM AWARD – Michael Sims

NEWCOMER AWARD – CJ Sandifer

1st Team All-District 3-4A – Caden Greer

1st Team All-District 3-4A – JC Miller

1st Team All-District 3-4A – Javen Mallett

1st Team All-District 3-4A – Keith Lay

1st Team All-District 3-4A – Alexis Hernandez

1st Team All-District 3-4A – Ceavon Toliver

2nd Team All-District 3-4A – Darren Turner

2nd Team All-District 3-4A – Andrew Mancel

2nd Team All-District 3-4A – Jayden Wilder

2nd Team All-District 3-4A – Letavion Stephens

2nd Team All-District 3-4A – Kedrick Woodard

2nd Team All-District 3-4A – Jon Gant

District 3-4A Super 22 WR – Tyran Mosley

District 3-4A Super 22 OL – Corey Fuller

District 3-4A Super 22 DL – Reggie Carter

District 3-4A Super 22 DB – Jaquavous Pace

Golf

MEDALIST – Jeremy Gibson

MOST IMPROVED – Hayes Tyler

Powerlifting

BEST FEMALE LIFTER – Khaiden Prince

BEST MALE LIFTER – J.C. Miller

Boys Soccer

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR – Spencer Sparks

BEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER – Jon Gant

MOST IMPROVED – Cole Wilson

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – Josh Gibson

BEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER – Karson Rutherford

JV MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – Nick Sudduth

JV MOST IMPROVED PLAYER – Grayson Hughes

JV BEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER – Colton Thorpe

JV BEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER – Matthew Nail

WHIPPET AWARD – Avery Nicholson

3-4A All-District – Jon Gant

3-4A All-District – Josh Gibson

3-4A All-District – Karson Rutherford

3-4A All-District – Avery Nicholson

Girls Soccer

MOST IMPROVED – Layla Nicholson

BEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER – Karianne Amis

BEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER – Raven Pernell

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – Raven Pernell

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR – Avery Rodriguez

WHIPPET AWARD – Molly Steed

JV MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – Isabelle Williams

JV MOST IMPROVED – Emery Barber

JV BEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER – Avery Rodriguez

JV BEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER – Ella Williams

3-4A All-District – Raven Pernell

3-4A All-District – Kelonna Brooks

3-4A All-District – Shelby Stewart

3-4A All-District – Layla Nicholson

Softball

MOST VALUABLE DEFENSIVE PLAYER – Makynlee Dickerson

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – Anna Grace Whitehead

LADY WHIPPET AWARD – Kelly Goss

MOST VALUABLE OFFENSIVE PLAYER – Mary Kimble Price

SCHOLAR ATHLETE AWARD – Laura Beth Wood

DIVISION 3-4A DEFENSIVE MVP 2023-2024 – Anna Grace Whitehead

3-4A 1ST TEAM ALL-DIVISION:

GracieKate Burrell

Makynlee Dickerson

Mary Kimble Price

Anna Grace Whitehead

3-4A 2ND TEAM ALL-DIVISION :

Kelly Goss

Ally Moore

Graycee Rosamond

Laura Beth Wood

Tennis

MOST VALUABLE FEMALE – Kayden Tyler

MOST VALUABLE MALE – Jeremy Gibson

MOST VALUABLE MALE – Josh Gibson

MOST IMPROVED – Tanner Pettit

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR – Hayes Tyler

GOLDEN RACKET – Kayden Tyler

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD – Jon Gant

Region 3-4A Girls Singles Champion – Kayden Tyler

Region 3-4A Boys Singles Champion – Hayes Tyler

Region 3-4A Boys Doubles Champion – Jeremy Gibson

Region 3-4A Boys Doubles Champion – Josh Gibson

Region 3-4A Mixed Doubles Champion – Jon Gant

Region 3-4A Mixed Doubles Champion – Elizabeth Orduna

Boys Track

BEST FIELD EVENT – Tyran Mosley

BEST FIELD EVENT- Javen Mallett

MOST IMPROVED – Amarion Riley

WHIPPET AWARD – Cory Guyton, Jr.

BEST RELAY TEAM (4X100 Meter Relay) – Jaquavous Pace

BEST RELAY TEAM (4X100 Meter Relay) – Kedrick Woodard

BEST RELAY TEAM (4X100 Meter Relay) – Caden Greer

BEST RELAY TEAM (4X100 Meter Relay) – Jontavious Roundtree

4-A STATE RUNNER-UP – POLE VAULT – Tyran Mosley

Girls Track

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Jameya Fletcher

110% AWARD – Khaiden Prince

WHIPPET AWARD – Khaiden Prince

GOLDEN SPIKE AWARD – Raven Pernell

MOST IMPROVED – Kaleysha Miller

4-A STATE CHAMPION – LONG JUMP – Raven Pernell

Volleyball:

BEST SERVER – Mary Kimble Price

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Dana Hill

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – GracieKate Burrell

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Raven Pernell

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER – Kate Norwood

WHIPPET TO WATCH – Cassidy Edwards

WHIPPET AWARD – Akeelah Hunt

LEADERSHIP AWARD – Makynlee Dickerson

2nd Team 3-4A All-District:

Mary Kimble Price

GracieKate Burrell

Dana Hill