Atmos asks customers to conserve gas usage during winter storm

Atmos Energy is asking its customers across central Mississippi to conserve their gas usage during the winter storm.

You can see the complete release below:

Historically low temperatures will continue for several days, and Atmos Energy is focused on providing safe and reliable service to its most critical customers including homes, hospitals, churches, and other human needs organizations. Industrial customers who have been asked to curtail their natural gas usage are urged to comply, and we can all help by taking small steps to support our community. Take these steps to reduce energy usage now:

Lower your thermostat to at least 68 degrees. Consider wearing additional layers of clothing and turning down the thermostat even lower.

Businesses should minimize energy usage as much as possible.

Lower the water heater temperature to 120 degrees, because it can account for as much as 25 percent of the energy consumed in your home.

Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use. By conserving electricity, you are also helping to conserve natural gas which keeps the power on.

Reduce shower time and avoid baths. Showering accounts for about 40 percent of your home’s hot water use.

Refrain from using large appliances like your washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher for the next few days. When in use, limit opening the oven door to prevent wasted energy.

Keep your fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning. Leaving the damper open is like keeping a window wide open – warm air goes right up the chimney!

If you have a pool, do not use the pool heater. Instead, run your pool pump during the coldest part of the day to circulate the water and prevent freezing.

More safety weather conservation and safety tips can be found at www.atmosenergy.com/safety.