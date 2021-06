Attala among 12 Mississippi counties reporting flood damage

Attala is one of 12 Mississippi counties that has reported damage from last week’s flooding.

According to a release from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), Attala County reported three homes damaged, 29 roads impacted, and one business were damaged or impacted by flood waters.

Other counties impacted include:

Chickasaw County

Roads Impacted: 10

Coahoma County

Homes Impacted: 1

Roads Impacted: 10

Businesses Impacted: 1

Grenada County

Homes Impacted: 13

Public Buildings/Utilities Impacted: 2

Issaquena County

Homes Impacted: 13

Public Building: 1

Businesses Impacted: 1

Lafayette County

Homes Impacted: 4

Roads/Utilities Impacted: 14

Businesses Impacted: 6

Lee County

Homes Impacted: 18

Roads Impacted: 2

Oktibbeha County

Homes Impacted: 1

Public Building Impacted: 1

Businesses Impacted: 1

Panola County

Roads Impacted: 23

Tallahatchie County

Homes Impacted: 50

Roads Impacted: 5

Quitman County

Homes Impacted: 12

Roads Impacted: 36

Businesses Impacted: 1

Yalobusha County