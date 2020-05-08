Attala and other central MS counties lead state in COVID-19 cases per capita

Central Mississippi has become a hotspot for COVID-19.

Several counties in the Breezy News coverage area lead the state in cases per capita.

That announcement came from Dr. Thomas Dobbs with the MS Department of Health during the governor’s press conference yesterday.

Dobbs listed Carroll, Scott, Holmes, Leake, Attala, Neshoba and Montgomery counties as counties that have some of the most cases per capita.

“These are areas where we are going to put additional resources to make sure that we can try to extinguish the excess cases…” said Dobbs.

COVID-19 Cases in central Mississippi: