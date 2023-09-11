HomeLocalAttala authorities close out weekend with busy Sunday

Attala authorities close out weekend with busy Sunday

by
SHARE NOW

Attala County first responders closed out the weekend with several incidents beginning with a tree fire on Sunday at midnight on Peeler St. in Kosciusko .  The Kosciusko Fire Department responded to the scene of the fire and reported no further incident.  The ACSO responded to AR 4202 to take a report on a deer struck by a car at 2:44 a.m.  Later on Sunday morning, the KPD responded to Baptist Attala ER to take a report on a dog bite at around 11 a.m.  Several other calls for service were made in Kosciusko ranging from a subject being chased by a dog to a male and female fighting in the street near Smythe St. and Valley Road.  Animal Control was called to the 600 block of Weatherly St. for the aforementioned canine incident, while the fight call was unfounded.  The ACSO closed out the weekend on Sunday night with a possible D.U.I. arrest near Burdine Road and West Jefferson St. at 10:25 p.m.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Photos: Kids create “ugly art” at Attala County Library

ACFD responds to fire on Attala Rd 4173

Active Friday night for Attala authorities

Murder and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake

Shots fired, trees down, and much more Wednesday in Attala

Multiple Felony Cyberstalking and Drug Charges in Leake and Attala