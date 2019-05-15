Attala County 4H announces dates for Summer Fun Program

The Attala County Summer Fun Program consists of a series of educational activities designed to make the most of summer

vacation by encouraging youth to learn with productive activities that are FUN!

Summer Fun is open to youth regardless of prior 4-H participation.

You may register your child starting Monday, May 6 – Friday May 17 from 8:00 am -5:00 pm at the MSU Extension Office on Fairground Road behind the Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center.

The Program is open to youth ages 5 to 18; as indicated according to the workshops.

The fee for each day covers all expenses including a snack when appropriate, transportation, and program

costs; unless otherwise noted in description. All activities will be held at the Attala County Extension Office unless otherwise

noted.

Fee is required at registration.

June 4 (1 day) Cloverbud Day – Ages: 5-7 / Fee: $5/ Time: 10:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. This day is for the younger youth. We

will do different arts and crafts and learn about bugs, butterflies, worms and spiders! 10 spaces available

will experiment with Insta-Snow, Magic Sand, Tornado Tubes, Biofuel and more. With a little help from Steve Spangler

products we will explore a little bit of science. Come join us in the fun. 10 spaces available

great photos. Learn little secrets and techniques to make your photos stand out and look their best. Also learn about photo

editing and some of the software available to enhance your pictures. Bring your camera with you. 10 spaces available.

grilling favorite foods & having fun! In this workshop our County Director, Taylor Casey, will help you improve your grilling

skills. We will be grilling hamburgers to eat for lunch. If you have a charcoal grill please bring it with you along with a chair to

sit in while things are cooking! 10 spaces available.

snow and problem-solving then join us for “Snow-tastrophe: A Robotics Camp for the Not so Faint of Heart.” Participants will

use their problem-solving skills to find out how an inventor’s failed experiment led to a snowstorm. They will then program

robots to clean up the mess. 8 spaces available.

this is the program for you! Ms. Kathy Ramage will help walk you through designing with Legos and programing robots. Come

join us at the Extension Office for some awesome fun. 10 spaces available.

will do different arts and crafts, celebrate our freedom by learning about our country’s flag, learn about celebrations around

the world and etc. 10 spaces are available.

on an adventure with these fun robot friends and learn how to program them. 8 spaces available.

great fun for children of any age and for both boys and girls (younger children will require adult assistance). Each child will be

able to decorate several cookies to take home. 10 spaces available.

this is the program for you! Ms. Kathy Ramage will help walk you through designing with Legos and programing robots. Come

join us at the Extension Office for some awesome fun. 10 spaces available.

opportunity for you to learn what all goes into making those awesome jams and jellies that grandma makes.

Our first day we will take the youth to Dodd’s Berry Farm to see how berries are produced and picked. Then we will come back

to the office for canning. Day 2 will be all about gardens and the food that we grow there. All supplies are included. 10 spaces

available.

If you have any questions, call the Attala County Extension Office at 289-1321 or email me at [email protected]