Attala County absentee ballots due by Saturday, Nov. 2

The deadline to vote absentee for the November general election is Saturday, Nov. 2 at noon.

All absentee ballots must be filled out and turned in at the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office.

Attala County Circuit Clerk Wanda Fancher told Breezy News that her office will be open Saturday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8:00 am – noon on Saturday for last minute absentee voting.

People may vote absentee for several reasons, including if they will be out of town on election day, if they are temporarily or permanently disabled or if they are 65 or older.

For more information, call 662-289-1471.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.